John Travolta Is So Rich He Plays Monopoly With Real Money, Naturally

When John Travolta passes go, he actually collects $200.

During an appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show, the Grease alum, in a completely random share, revealed that when he plays Monopoly, he switches out the fake money for real money. Yes, he has that much expendable cash.

Fellow guests Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson were the ones to bring the classic board game into the conversation. Speaking of their holiday traditions, the couple told host James Corden that when they play Monopoly during the holiday season, it usually lasts three days and gets highly competitive.

Then, John chimed in with his own idea for upping the stakes. "Did you ever replace the money with real money?" he asked. Without missing a beat, Sam said, "No!" As the actor responded, "That's the way to do it."

And then, saying what we were all thinking, James quipped, "John, we get it. You're rich. We get it."