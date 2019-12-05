Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson and More Who Found Love With Saturday Night Live Stars

Emma Stone is on her way to joining the SNL family...by way of marriage, that is.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winning actress and show writer and segment director Dave McCary announced on Wednesday via Instagram that they are engaged. The two have been dating for more than two years.

Another member of Hollywood royalty, Scarlett Johansson, also found love with a member of the SNL family: Colin Jost. The 35-year-old actress and 37-year-old Weekend Update co-host and writer first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 and it was revealed in May 2019 that they are engaged.

And of course, we cannot forget Pete Davidson. The 26-year-old SNL cast member has over the past year and a half dated not one but four female celebs, and was even engaged for one hot minute to pop star Ariana Grande, 26. He recently began a hot romance with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter.