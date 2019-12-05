The Real Reason Why The Office Gave Steve Carell's Michael Scott a Makeover After Season 1

Something happened between the first and second seasons of The Office in 2005. When Steve Carell went off to film The 40-Year-Old Virgin, he came back to Dunder Mifflin looking a tad different. And thus Michael Scott's never spoken about makeover happened.

"The summer that he was going to film The 40-Year-Old Virgin, he got in crazy amazing shape…and then he's maintained that," The Office star Angela Kinsey said on her podcast Office Ladies. "He's very fit now, he sort of, like, made that part of his life. They just made gave him a whole new look too, they zhuzhed him up."

Jenna Fischer, Pam on The Office and the co-host of Office Ladies, said the makeover was also part of the character's evolution.