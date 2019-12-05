Tom Holland Proves Superheroes Make the Best Decisions While Drunk

Tom Holland's spidey senses aren't fazed by anything—not even a couple of drinks.

While sharing his take on Spider-Man rejoining Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the British actor revealed that he played a major role in saving the franchise by reaching out to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Impressed by the 23-year-old's professionalism over email following the shocking news, the media executive wanted to hop on a call with Tom. But of course, he picked the least opportune time to chat.

"My family and I went to the pub quiz in our local, like, town," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We're doing a quiz and I'm, like, three pints in, right? I haven't eaten much and I get a phone call from an unknown number. And I have a feeling, I'm like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger…but I'm drunk.'"

Tom added, "You don't give Bob Iger, like, a schedule. You're like, ‘Whenever, Bob.'"