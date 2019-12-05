Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Undercover As Subway Carolers Is a Merry Delight

What better way to spread holiday cheer, right?

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon went "Subway Busking" and treated lucky New York City commuters with some Christmas carols—and you ‘oughta bet it was amazing. Dressed undercover in outrageous wigs, sunglasses and hats, the duo set up shop in the 50th Street subway stop and performed for some unsuspecting fans.

To kick things off, Alanis and Jimmy with a stripped-down version of "The Little Drummer Boy." To really disguise his voice, the late night host sang with a deep Southern drawl. At first, the commuters were fazed by their performance but they quickly formed a crowd once they realized they were witnessing a live performance by the "Jagged Little Pill" singer and the Saturday Night Live alum.

After taking off their disguises, Alanis rocked out to her hit song "You Oughta Know," turning their little subway performance into a full-on rock concert.