Adam Levine’s Hilarious Prank On L.A. Drivers Will Stress You Out

Adam Levine has a new gig: Los Angeles parking enforcement!

During Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmelrecruited the Maroon 5 front man to troll the unwitting citizens of L.A. by disguising him as a parking enforcement officer. But they weren't getting parking tickets, they were getting concert tickets!

As Kimmel explained to the audiemce, "Maybe the only thing more stressful than driving in L.A. is parking in L.A., and when faced with a difficult situation, I like to make things more difficult. So, we enlisted the help of Adam Levine. His band, Maroon 5, has a tour starting May 30 in Chula Vista, and we thought it would be fun for Adam to give out concert tickets disguised as parking tickets, with Adam disguised as parking enforcement, as unsuspecting drivers meet Maroon 5-0."

When the clip began, Levine was gussied up in his uniform, complete with a hat and sunglasses to help disguise his famous face. And funnily enough, the disguise mostly worked.