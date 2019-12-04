Felicity Jones Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 7:10 PM

Oh, baby!

Felicity Jones is closing out 2019 with a bang and stepping into her biggest role yet. The Aeronauts actress is expecting her first with husband, Charles Guard, E! News has learned.

While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, she cheekily showed off her growing baby bump... without anyone knowing!

On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old star braved the cold weather in New York City to attend the premiere of her and Eddie Redmayne's latest film, The Aeronauts. For the special occasion, Jones donned a black velvet gown that featured statement white bows on the shoulders and dramatic puffed sleeves.

Her baby bump was slightly noticeable but, at the time, all eyes were on her effortlessly elegant design.

Completing her look, she styled her hair in a chic updo with her curtain bangs loosely curled in the front. Moreover, her pregnancy glow was in full effect, as her skin looked luminous and radiant.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress' baby news comes a little over a year after she married the 43-year-old British director.

She and Guard dated for nearly three years before they took their romance to the next level. In July 2018, the couple tied the knot in a (secret) romantic ceremony at the Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England.

Of course, a few of their famous friends attending their wedding, including Tom Hanks and Redmayne.

While the celebrity pair are notorious for being extremely private, it's unclear if they'll make a big announcement about their pregnancy. It's also unknown if the actress plans to share her pregnancy journey with her fans.

Either way, congrats to the soon-to-be parents on this special news!

