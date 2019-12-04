The Masked Singer Reveals the Butterfly

"It was a beautiful experience. Yes, I've been on big stages, but for me personally, this was something for me to know: 'No, you got this!' What a confidence builder," Williams said. "You're right, you know, I haven't worked all year since December of last year, so this was a way to come back strong and so glad to share it with y'all."

Scherzinger thanked the former Destiny's Child singer for taking the stage. "I want to thank you for taking the chance and being so brave and bold to come on our show. That's going to inspire so many people who have maybe had some of the same struggles that you had and I pray that this show is a new beginning for you," Scherzinger said.