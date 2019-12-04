Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence With Public Apology to Jessica Biel and Family

It's time to set the record straight.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Justin Timberlake started making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The 38-year-old actor was pictured with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in a questionable situation—at least for a married man. According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained pictures and videos of the two co-stars, the two were seen holding hands and one of the pictures also showed the 30-year-old actress with her hand on Timberlake's knee.

However, a source told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."

The source added: "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

But now, nearly two weeks after these pictures were first made public, Timberlake is finally breaking his silence on the Wainwright incident. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," he began his Instagram post.