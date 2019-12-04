Emma Stone Is Engaged to Dave McCary

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 4:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emma Stone, Dave McCary

Instagram

Emma Stone has a new role coming up: bride!

The Oscar-winning actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary. The 30-year-old actress and her beau revealed the happy news on his Instagram by sharing a photo of the beautiful ring. He simply captioned the announcement with a heart emoji, which more than sufficed for their friends and family. 

Emma herself has yet to comment or flash the stunning jewelry in public, but there's no doubt she's overjoyed for this next chapter in her life. She is just one of the many ladies from her friend group to get engaged. This fall, she witnessed her good friend Jennifer Lawrence get married and now she's next in line to make her walk down the aisle. 

With the news out of the bag, the star is officially heading down the aisle with McCary, the Saturday Night Live writer and segment director she's been dating since 2017. Back in November 2017, the two were spotted out together in New York City. 

Photos

Emma Stone's Best Looks

Fast forward to this past January, the two enjoyed a glamorous date night together while making a rare joint appearance at the 2019 SAG Awards, where Stone was nominated in two categories. 

It's suspected the two met three years ago when Stone hosted SNL in December 2016. While the two have been tight-lipped about their romance, Stone opened up to Elle last summer about her changing interest in marriage and motherhood. 

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she told the magazine. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Well, the time has officially come. Congratulations to the future wife and husband!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Emma Stone , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.