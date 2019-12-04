Relive Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's Romance Amid Break

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It's only a break! 

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton broke hearts across the nation when it was revealed that the two are taking a break from their relationship. The pair first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2018, and were going strong ever since. "Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship," a source told E! News exclusively. "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

It seems that right now is the best time for the pair to focus on their budding Hollywood careers. "They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source added. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

While these two figure out where to go next, it's only fair that we take a look back at their beautiful romance

Watch

Camila Mendes, Cardi B, NYFW & More - Full Episode

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of their sweetest moments. 

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Riverdale, Kissing

Instagram

Declaration of Love

Camila confirmed their relationship with just one word: "Mine."

Charles Melton, Camila Mendes

Instagram

Picture Perfect

These Riverdale stars sure know their angles.

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Instagram

Say Cheese

On one of their first vacations as a couple, the pair traveled to Korea for what appeared to be a cozy holiday getaway. 

Article continues below

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Instagram

Selfie

It's safe to say this picture of the attractive pair drove the internet wild. 

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Instagram

Pucker Up

The two lovers pass time during an award show by taking some adorable selfies.

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Instagram

Birthday Girl

On Camila's birthday, her loving beau shared, "you are the most beautiful human being i know. happy birthday baby."

Article continues below

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Red Carpet Ready

Camila and Charles made quite the impression during their first ever appearance at the Met Gala.

Charles Melton, Camila Mendes, The Sun Is Also A Star Premiere

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Best Supportive Girlfriend

Camila is positively beaming as she supports Charles at the premiere of his film, The Sun Is Also a Star

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Instagram

Sunset Kisses

The duo celebrated their one-year anniversary in September this year, which they marked with a romantic boat ride.

Article continues below

Charles Melton, Camila Mendes, Dog

Instagram

Must Love Dogs

Camila and Charles may be front and center but their pooch stole the show with this one.

Here's to hoping this break is short and sweet! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Riverdale , TV , Couples , Love And Sex , Breakups , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.