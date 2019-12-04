Blake Shelton's New Song With Gwen Stefani Promises to Be Pure "Magic"

Mark your calendars, music lovers!

As Blake Shelton prepares to release his upcoming album Fully Loaded: God's Country, the country music singer has some big news to share.

To the delight of fans, The Voice coach is teaming up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani on a new song titled "Nobody But You."

"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," Blake shared in a release. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me."

He continued, "It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it—because it is our song. I think it's magic."