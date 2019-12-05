Be Glitter-Ready for the Holidays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be sparkly! With holiday parties happening now 'til New Year's Eve, we have one question to ask: are you glitter-ready? Tackling an average workweek is trying enough but throw in the impending office party and occasional happy hour circuit into the mix and it can throw even the fiercest fashionista off her style game. Don't panic, we got you.

Styling a number of standout stunners for your upcoming social calendar can actually be really fun. With the right shiny heel or smear of eyeshadow, it can add loads of glam to your holiday looks without too much effort. Or you know, maybe you're just trying to channel your favorite Euphoria character this Christmas (us too).

We've handpicked wow-factor glittery jumpsuits, knockout balloon-sleeve blouses, sequined zebra print party frocks, shimmery makeup, accessories and stilettos, so you don't have to! From fan favorites H&M, NastyGal, Revolve, Nordstrom, Fenty Beauty and more, there's a million and one creative solutions to add a little glitz to your wardrobe (and ensure that you don't repeat an outfit!)

Here are 15 of our favorites below.