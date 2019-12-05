8 Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Gifts for True Crime Fans

Between TV shows, documentaries and countless podcasts, we're in the golden age of true crime content... so obviously, we're all obsessed. And when an obsession takes hold there's only one thing to do: gift it!

Between TV shows, documentaries and countless podcasts, we're in the golden age of true crime content... so obviously, we're all obsessed. And when an obsession takes hold there's only one thing to do: gift it!

Whether the true crime fan is someone near and dear, or it's you and you're indulging in a little self-celebration, we've culled a list of must-get gifts for any true crime obsessive. Whether you're hunting out your own set of clues to famous cold cases, or you just want to shout your allegiance loud and proud, we've got the goods to help you support true crime fandom.

Check out our list below, and get some goodies for you and yours!

Read

Helter Skelter and More Iconic True Crime Books to Read Before You Die

Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit

You fell in love with the Netflix show, so now it's time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$18
$13 Amazon $18
$16 Barnes & Noble
Umbra Bulletboard

If you're going to create a crime wall, you might as well do it in style. This bulletin board has the best of all worlds, with perforated metal covering corkboard, so you can use push pins or magnets to put up your crime photos and index cards with theories. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started—with the exception of red yarn, of course.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$35 Amazon
Medium Glass Jar Candle with Bell Cloche in Black Dahlia Scent

Okay, so it's not directly connected to the famed Black Dahlia murder that's captivated us for eons, but you can still set a mood with this darkly luxurious candle, featuring the flower's dramatic signature scent. And you can hide it beneath a glass dome for when you're not burning it while reading true crime novels.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$50 Amazon
Christmas Giftable Amber Light

Time for lights out, but want to keep reading Mindhunter? The bonus of using this amber light is it doesn't have the same effect as white or blue light—namely, messing with your circadian rhythm. Plus, it's lightweight, rechargeable and portable.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$40
$14 Amazon
Crime Scene Do Not Cross Warm Fleece Scarf

Show your allegiance to investigation procedure by wearing a replica of that famed yellow crime scene tape around your neck. Bright enough to ensure you'll be seen in any dark alleyway, this scarf is also made of fleece, so it'll keep you warm, too.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$26 Amazon
BLOODY ALPHABET: The Scariest Serial Killers Coloring Book

Get your creepy on with this adult coloring book, featuring 23 of the most notorious serial killers in history. Chances are you won't feel very zen after coloring portraits of Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, to name a few… but that's probably the point.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$7 Amazon
Tactical Flashlight

Obviously, you'll need a top-notch flashlight for when you're sleuthing—or when the power goes out and you get the jitters from watching too many crime documentaries. This LED flashlight has 50,000 hours of working time behind it, with five lighting modes. And not only do you get a full-size flashlight, but they also gift you a mini, too.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$13 Amazon
Accoutrements Crime Scene Sandwich Bags

Who says you can't embrace your obsession throughout all facets of your life! Dress up lunchtime with these infamous yellow tape sandwich bags… but be prepared for people to move away from you in the office lunch room.

Gifts for True Crime Fans
$5 Amazon

