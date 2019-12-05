Inside the Year That Put Cardi B and Offset to the Test

What a difference a year makes.

It was just a full mere 12 months ago that fans of burgeoning rap power couple Cardi B and Offset were left stunned when, at the end of what was a truly celebratory year for the diva that saw her birth not only her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, but their daughter Kulture, as well, she announced to the world that it was over between her and the man whom she'd married in secret.

Days after the new parents delivered a PDA-filled performance at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball concert in Inglewood, Calif, where the "Press" rapper gushed to the crowd about how her man was "so fine," she dropped the bomb, speaking directly to fans in a video on Instagram released late in the evening of December 4, 2018.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi explained. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."