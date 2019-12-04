From Kirby Jenner to Zac Efron, Here's Your Guide to Quibi's Star-Studded Shows

Where can you find Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kirby Jenner, Darren Criss, Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick and a whole mess of other stars? On Quibi.

Launching in April 2020, Quibi is a mobile-first streaming platform with content specifically designed for on-the-go viewing. The streaming platform has attracted quite a few big names for everything from reality shows to scripted dramas. While Joe Jonas is hosting a travel show, his wife Sophie Turner is following up Game of Thrones with a new drama series Survive.

There seems to be a new Quibi show announced every day, the latest being Kirby Jenner with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner as executive producers. The new series will chronicle the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the "fraternal twin brother" of Kendall.