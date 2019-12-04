Julianne Hough Speaks Out About America's Got Talent Exit Amid Controversy

Julianne Hough is reflecting on her and Gabrielle Union's headline-making exits from America's Got Talent.

It was revealed in late November that Hough and Union will not be returning to the NBC competition series for the show's 15th season. This news came as a shock to fans of the talented stars, considering Hough and Union had just joined the series as judges for the show's 14th season. Amid speculation about the duo's departure, Variety published a report stating that Union had expressed concern over "offensive" incidents that allegedly occurred during her time at AGT.

According to the report, one of the alleged incidents involved a visit to AGT from Jay Leno, during which he's claimed to have made an inappropriate joke in front of Union and Hough. It's also stated in the report that Union and Hough were both given "excessive notes on their physical experience," during their time at AGT, which took a toll on morale and "led to the tensions," for Hough in particular. Though Hough later denied this claim.