10 Pieces to Keep You Warm This Winter

  • By
    &

by Remy Raccuia | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 10:16 AM

By E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PLT Warm Pieces Cover

As the Holidays approach, temperatures continue to drop. Just because it is getting colder, doesn't mean your outfits can't still be cute! 

An easy way to dress up an outfit while staying warm is a statement coat. PrettyLittleThing has the perfect black faux fur coat that will be long enough and furry enough to keep you warm all day long. Another way to stay warm and fashionable is a sweater dress. Sweater dresses make you feel like you're wrapped in a blanket, while looking like you tried hard on this outfit. 

Thankfully turtlenecks are trendy again this season! Turtlenecks allow you to stay warm while looking chic and sophisticated. Pair it with some knit joggers or leather pants - you have a day to night look. PrettyLittleThing has all things knit, furry and fuzzy to keep you warm all winter long.

PLT black fur midi coat

Black Faux Fur Midi Coat

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX FUR MIDI COAT, £54

red sweater dress

Red Belted Roll Neck Knitted Jumper Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED BELTED ROLL NECK JUMPER DRESS, £22

petite black turtleneck

Petite Black Cropped Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK CROPPED JUMPER, £15

Article continues below

PLT Cream Knit Turtleneck

Cream Knitted Ribbed Cropped Roll Neck Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM RIBBED CROPPED ROLL NECK JUMPER, £18

cream eyelash sweater

Cream High Neck Eyelash Knitted Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM HIGH NECK EYELASH KNITTED JUMPER, £26

light pink zip up

Light Pink Zip Up Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT PINK ZIP UP SWEATER, £13

Article continues below

pink faux fur jacket

Pink Faux Fur Cropped Hooded Jacket

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK FAUX FUR CROPPED HOODED JACKET, £25

Grey rib zip front

Grey Rib Zip Front Long Sleeve Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY RIB ZIP FRONT LONG SLEEVE SWEATER, £18

charcoal lounge set

Charcoal Bonded Rib Legging Lounge Set

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CHARCOAL RIB LEGGING LOUNGE SET, £19

Article continues below

cream crop hoodie

Cream Borg Crop Hoodie

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM BORG CROP HOODIE, £12

Make sure to check out PrettyLittleThing for all your cold weather fashion must-haves.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Date Night in Style

E-Comm: Amazon Velvet Dress

This $40 Velvet Dress Has 800 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's Latex and Lace Jumpsuit is Her Riskiest Yet

Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Kanye West

Kanye West Goes All Out for His Opera Performance by Painting His Face Silver

Zozibini Tunzi, 2019 Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is Setting a New Fashion Trend at the Little Women Premiere

TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.