10 Pieces to Keep You Warm This Winter

by Remy Raccuia | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 10:16 AM
By E! & PrettyLittleThing
As the Holidays approach, temperatures continue to drop. Just because it is getting colder, doesn't mean your outfits can't still be cute!
An easy way to dress up an outfit while staying warm is a statement coat. PrettyLittleThing has the perfect black faux fur coat that will be long enough and furry enough to keep you warm all day long. Another way to stay warm and fashionable is a sweater dress. Sweater dresses make you feel like you're wrapped in a blanket, while looking like you tried hard on this outfit.
Thankfully turtlenecks are trendy again this season! Turtlenecks allow you to stay warm while looking chic and sophisticated. Pair it with some knit joggers or leather pants - you have a day to night look. PrettyLittleThing has all things knit, furry and fuzzy to keep you warm all winter long.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX FUR MIDI COAT, £54
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED BELTED ROLL NECK JUMPER DRESS, £22
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK CROPPED JUMPER, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT PINK ZIP UP SWEATER, £13
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CHARCOAL RIB LEGGING LOUNGE SET, £19
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM BORG CROP HOODIE, £12
Make sure to check out PrettyLittleThing for all your cold weather fashion must-haves.
