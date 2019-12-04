Meet the Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples

A new season of Married at First Sight is upon us, and the reality series is changing things up. For season 10 of the Lifetime series, five couples will be featured for the first time.

Set in Washington, DC, the new season, and all the drama you've come to know and love, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 1. Each episode will be two-hours long. Get ready to meet "Miss Ready Right Now" Katie Conrad and her new husband Derek Sherman, who has never been in love; Jessica "The Keeper" Studer and Austin "The Mama's Boy" Hurd; "Miss Beauty and Brains" Taylor Dunklin and hubby "Mr. Never Plus One" Brandon Reid; Mindy Shiben, known as "Miss Optimistic," and Zach Justice who is called "The Fitness Fanatic"; and Meka "Miss Ambition" Jones and Michael "Mr. First to Get Married?" Watson.