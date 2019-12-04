Meet the Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 9:30 AM
A new season of Married at First Sight is upon us, and the reality series is changing things up. For season 10 of the Lifetime series, five couples will be featured for the first time.
Set in Washington, DC, the new season, and all the drama you've come to know and love, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 1. Each episode will be two-hours long. Get ready to meet "Miss Ready Right Now" Katie Conrad and her new husband Derek Sherman, who has never been in love; Jessica "The Keeper" Studer and Austin "The Mama's Boy" Hurd; "Miss Beauty and Brains" Taylor Dunklin and hubby "Mr. Never Plus One" Brandon Reid; Mindy Shiben, known as "Miss Optimistic," and Zach Justice who is called "The Fitness Fanatic"; and Meka "Miss Ambition" Jones and Michael "Mr. First to Get Married?" Watson.
Get to know the couples below.
Mindy, a figure skating coach, was taught at a young age that family is everything. Following the death of her younger sister, Mindy knows life is too short and is ready to dive in. Zach, a fitness professional, is big on family time. Despite having divorced parents, his outlook at love has not been impacted and he's ready to find the one to learn and grow with.
Katie, a mental health professional, credits the men in her life for keeping her grounded. But her upbringing made her cautious about who she picks as a partner. Derek, a cyber security engineer, comes from a tight-knit military family. He says he's never had luck finding a partner of his own, so he's ready to trust the MAFS experts in finding him love.
Meka, a category analyst, says she struggled to find healthy relationships. Now she's ready to start a new chapter, comfortable in her own skin and in a great place professionally, so will Michael be the one? Michael, an education director, lost his mother at a young age and was adopted by his aunt. He's always been ready for marriage, but just needed the right person.
Jessica, a nurse manager, hopes to have a long-lasting marriage just like her parents. She's had several failed long-term relationships, and is now ready to settle down. Austin, a network technician, says he's there for the right reasons and hope his match is too.
Taylor, a research scientist, counts her mom as biggest role model. Recently out of a long-term and on-and-off relationship, she is ready to overcome the trauma and find love again. Brandon, a sales manager, says he values family and those relationships are his top priority. Will he find his best friend and hopefully the mother of his children?
Married at First Sight season 10 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Look for a casting special at 7 p.m. to kick the premiere night off.
