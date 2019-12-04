Lady Gaga Is Returning to the Super Bowl Stage—With a Catch

Get ready to just dance because Lady Gaga is performing at the Super Bowl again—kind of.

The singer is set to take the stage at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert in Miami, which takes place the night before the big game on February 2. AT&T shared the exciting news with fans on Wednesday, noting that tickets go on sale starting Tuesday December 10.

"Year after year, in cities all across the country, we've built specially-curated venues from the ground up to provide both our mega-star performers and their adoring fans a one-night-only concert experience they will not forget. And this year will be no different," Valerie Vargas, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Creative Services at AT&T, said in a statement. "In Miami, we're going to go big and bold - two words synonymous with Lady Gaga. Over the course of her career, she has undoubtedly delivered the most epic performances that have defined a generation."