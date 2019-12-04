Billie Eilish Sometimes Forgets Her Fans Are Not Her Real Friends

Sure, Billie Eilish is a teenager with a love for The Office, but she's also a household name.

At 17, the Calif. native is well on her way to becoming a decorated songstress with already six first-time Grammy nominations under her belt for next year's ceremony. While her road to a number one debut studio album was not an overnight one, Eilish is entirely in the midst of a career music hopefuls around the world dream of.

Still, such a dream realized comes with its share of sacrifices. For the teen, those include being on the road to tour, which can be anxiety-inducing and take her away from her friends. While the star has brought pals along with her, she also gets a similar friendly feeling from her fans—to a fault.

"I forget sometimes that they're not literally my friends," she told Variety of her fans in a new interview. "It's weird, like, that's probably the biggest con in it all: that people I've never met think I'm really close friends with them. And then they forget that I'm not, and sometimes say stuff at meet-and-greets or post things that are joking or sarcastic about how bad I look in [a certain] photo, and I'm like, wow, that's so mean. But then I remember that it's just part of being friends—you make fun of your friends as a joke, and they make fun of you back—so it's all love, and I really, really don't want it to change."