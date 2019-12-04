Why Skier Gus Kenworthy Will Represent Great Britain and Not USA At the 2022 Olympics

Gus Kenworthy is switching sides.

On Wednesday, it was announced the Olympic skier will not be representing the United States Ski and Snowboard team in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. He will be representing Great Britain's GB Snowsport instead.

According to GB Snowsport's announcement, Kenworthy requested to be released from the U.S. team in order to compete elsewhere. The Olympic silver-medalist was born in Chelmsford, Essex, has an English-born mother and a U.K. passport, so he qualifies to play for the team across the pond.

In his own statement regarding the switch, the American Horror Story: 1984 actor said playing for Great Britain is a dream come true. As his statement reads, "This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022. I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results."