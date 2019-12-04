The Internet Is Obsessed With Princess Anne Seemingly Shading Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.

The President and First Lady were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall upon their arrival. However, one royal family member didn't shake hands with the couple.

A video captured by ITV News shows Princess Anne standing to the side. When Her Majesty seemingly gestured for her to come forward, Princess Anne shrugged and gave a little laugh. The moment immediately went viral and was trending on Twitter.

"The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single s--t is the mood we all need to take into today," The Guardian's Hannah Jane Parkinson tweeted.

"Never expected to relate to Princess Anne, but hanging back in a doorway to avoid people is something I've done in many a social situation," author Samantha Shannon wrote.