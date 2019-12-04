Watch James Bond Come Face to Face With Female 007 In No Time To Die Trailer

There's no time to die, but there is time to watch the new James Bond trailer!

The first official trailer for Daniel Craig's final turn as 007, in theaters April 8, dropped on Wednesday, and it's an action-packed thrill ride. Outside of the first look at Rami Malek as the film's villain, the trailer gifts fans with the first clips of Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch's female 007!

The nearly three-minute trailer starts off with Craig speeding away with his Spectre love interest Madeline Swan, played by French actress Léa Seydoux.

As she passionately asks, "Why would I betray you?" Craig gives the fiery response, "We all have our secrets. We just didn't get to yours yet." And then, he jumps off a bridge, you know, as any good Bond does.

Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes is then heard saying, "The world is arming faster than we can respond. Where is 007?" It then shows Craig in a tropical locale, seemingly retired. That respite doesn't appear to last very long, and before you know it, Bond is meeting his heir apparent in Lynch.