Kate Middleton Is Taking Over a Major Role From The Queen

Kate Middleton has something new to add to her resume.

On Tuesday, The Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge now has a patronage with the British charity Family Action, a role that Queen Elizabeth IIhas had for 65 years. Under her new role, Kate will help the charity in its efforts to provide support for families affected by mental health issues, domestic and substance abuse and financial difficulties.

The mom of three is already seamlessly transitioning into her new duties. On Wednesday, she attended her first event as Family Action's official patron. Dressed in her favorite red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green knit sweater, dark-wash jeans and brown walking boots, she visited the Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire to meet some of the children that are being helped by Family Action. In the spirit of the holidays, she and the children enjoyed a number of Christmas-inspired activities, including decorating and making hot chocolate and eco-friendly reindeer food.