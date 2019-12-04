Justin Bieber Slams "Racism" While Apologizing For Past "Hurtful" Comments

Justin Bieberis owning his past mistakes.

In an emotionally honest Instagram posted on Tuesday night, the "Sorry" singer owned the fact that he made racist comments when he was younger. And now, he's trying to make up for those actions by using his platform for good.

Sharing a photo that reads "STAND AGAINST RACISM" in bold grey lettering, the star wrote in his caption, "When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!" And that wasn't his only post about the matter.

Bieber prepared his followers for his "STAND AGAINST RACISM" post by talking about his "shortcomings" in another. Sharing a photo of a Drew-themed Christmas tree illustration, the 25-year-old said, "I'm determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?"