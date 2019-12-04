Criss Angel Says His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Has Returned

Criss Angel's 5-year-old son, Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos, has had a cancer relapse.

The 51-year-old magician spoke to TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday and shared that the child's leukemia has returned.

Criss said Johnny is expected to be back in the hospital next week.

In addition, the celebrity said he's planning on hosting an event at Planet Hollywood to raise $5 million and help children suffering from pediatric cancer. Details on the event are expected to be released before the end of the year.

Johnny was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015—when he was nearly 2 years old. During his interview with TMZ, Criss said his son "has been in treatment for over three years" and had been in remission. It was only 11 months ago that Criss told DailyMailTV that Johnny had received his last chemotherapy treatment.

Over the years, Criss documented Johnny's cancer battle in a documentary. He also launched the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation—an organization that raises awareness of pediatric cancer and provides funds for research and treatment.