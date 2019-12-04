Henry Cavill Actually Thinks Like Superman

Even though he's hung up his red cape, Henry Cavill still channels Superman to help him make decisions.
During an appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the English star revealed to Jimmy Kimmelhow he became a fan of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs thanks to his beloved DC character. And it's quite the heroic tale.
As Cavill explained, "I spend a lot of time over here, obviously. And I'd been watching some American football. I started to like the sport, and I realized I had to choose a team. And the only way I could choose a team was with something that was never going to change. It wasn't gonna be, 'My buddy likes this team' or whatever it may be." To help him decide, he asked himself, "What would Superman do?"
As the actor continued, "I figured, the one thing that won't ever change in my life is the Superman aspect of it. And I figured Superman is from Kansas, the Chiefs, people in Kansas support the Chiefs. It just all added up."
As Kimmel quipped in response, "So, you kind of said, 'Oh, if Superman was a football fan..." Chimed in Cavill, "Oh, he'd definitely be a Chiefs fan."
"Wow, that's weird," Kimmel teased.
And don't worry, he's made it to one game at the Chiefs' stadium in Kansas. He revealed that he got to go on the sidelines and witness the game (and flamethrowers) firsthand—a moment he truly loved to see given that, well, he's an action star.
Later in the interview, Kimmel rolled a clip from Cavill's upcoming Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. And he revealed that as with his previous movies, he did his own stunts!
Speaking of using a stuntman, the Mission Impossible alum shared, "I do my best not to. On [The Witcher] I didn't use a stuntman at all. For me, it's really important that the character exists within the action as well, rather than just an acting scene, and then you have an action scene which is completely separate, then you're back to the acting again. It's really important that the story and the character travel through all those things."
As Kimmel joked, "Is that something Tom Cruise shamed you into? Not using stuntmen? Is he like, 'Hey, I do everything. You should do everything too.'" Cavill teased back, "Yeah, I'm suffering for it every day."
What's even more interesting about his role on the Netflix series—which is based on the fantasy book series of the same name—is that he first heard about the project on the internet!
"I didn't read the books as a kid," the Justice League alum revealed. "I played the games. They released a game called Witcher 3 in, it's about five years ago now. Played that game to the death, and then I heard it was coming out. I met the showrunner, and that's when I learned they were books. Read the books, and I realized I was missing out on a whole world of the stuff."
The show, which hits Netflix Dec. 20, is being compared to Game of Thrones due to its magical elements, epic setting and Cavill's platinum blonde, Khaleesi-like hair. Check out the full interview to hear Cavill joke about how Emilia Clarke inspired his character development.
