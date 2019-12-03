Rachel Lindsay Says She and Colton Underwood Have Yet to ''Hash Things Out'' After Raven Gates Drama

What will it take for these two to make peach with each other once and for all?

As fans may recall, the former Bachelor Colton Underwoodgave his two cents about Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates's feud back in October. After news surfaced that Rachel and Raven were no longer friends, Colton—out of all people—weighed in on why he thought the two might have grown apart.

In a comment made on Instagram, Colton said, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person...does she like anyone?"

Consequently, The Bachelorette had something to say to Colton about his petty comments. "I would love for Colton to actually come on the podcast because what I'm not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else's post," Rachel shared on the YouTube series Whit & Ry.

Since then, it looks like the two have yet to talk about what was said. And now, Rachel is addressed whether the two will ever "hash things out."

Hint: probably not.