Khloe Kardashian Defends Her ''Incredible'' Friends in Heated Tweets

Khloe Kardashianis standing up for her friends.
On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the twins, Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq, landed themselves in hot water when they helped Tristan Thompsonget Khloe the perfect gift. It was a simple gesture intended to help mend the relationship between Khloe and her ex, and one that seemed to be appreciated. As Malika put it, "Tristan reached out to see if we would help him give Khloe this gift. Of course, we said yes. I think that Khloe's priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan. And if this is just one step towards him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it's—It's good."
However, the internet saw it much differently. People on Twitter said they felt it was inappropriate for Malika and Khadijah to help Tristan on his mission to win Khloe back.
But as Khloe points out on Twitter, these viewers are only seeing a small part of her day-to-day life and don't see the full picture. "I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don't know the entire story. EVER!!" The single mom defends, "You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all."
She continues, "Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I'm pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they're behind a computer screen. I'm fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about."
And while Khloe loves her followers, she hopes people are aware that the 44-minutes or so that the series share is only a "version" of reality. "Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can't assume that's a picture perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that," she explains.
One of the things people seem to be unaware of is just how important Malika and Khadijah are to Khloe. Khloe seemed to hint at this when she responded, "Blessings love," to a fan who said, "Their help...is a piece of the puzzle of co-parenting you & Tristan are trying to create. Even IF it might have meant more on his side... Regardless, they KNEW it was a kind gesture & that you needed that. Your best friends know YOU. Others - clearly do not."
So to anyone thinking about talking smack about Khloe's friends: this is your first and final warning, cause KoKo won't tolerate any of that nonsense.
