Khloe Kardashian Defends Her ''Incredible'' Friends in Heated Tweets

She continues, "Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I'm pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they're behind a computer screen. I'm fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about."

And while Khloe loves her followers, she hopes people are aware that the 44-minutes or so that the series share is only a "version" of reality. "Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can't assume that's a picture perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that," she explains.

One of the things people seem to be unaware of is just how important Malika and Khadijah are to Khloe. Khloe seemed to hint at this when she responded, "Blessings love," to a fan who said, "Their help...is a piece of the puzzle of co-parenting you & Tristan are trying to create. Even IF it might have meant more on his side... Regardless, they KNEW it was a kind gesture & that you needed that. Your best friends know YOU. Others - clearly do not."