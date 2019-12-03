Tyler Cameron Is ''Not Interested'' in a Serious Relationship With Stassie Karanikolaou

No strings attached!

Tyler Cameron is still loving that single life, even after he and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) fueled romance rumors late last month. In the last few weeks, the two have been spotted getting cozy with each other, however, a source tells E! News, The Bachelorette alum just wants to keep things casual.

"Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie," the insider shares. "He is back in LA for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date."

According to the source, the 26-year-old reality TV personality isn't ready to jump into anything serious, especially because he's putting his career first right now.

"Tyler liked hanging out with Stassi and her friends, and was enjoying the party scene of LA," the insider says. "Tyler is not ready for a serious relationship and is focusing on his new project that he has been filming while in LA."