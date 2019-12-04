Katy Keene Is Heading to Riverdale For a Crossover Before It Premieres

"Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy's world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe," said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, executive producers. "For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn't be more excited that it's old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!"

Veronica could definitely use a little bit of a vacation from the murderous world of Riverdale and whatever latest nonsense her father's up to, and all these kids could use some time to actually think about college. We're not sure what college means for the future of Riverdale, but we are always down for a shopping spree!