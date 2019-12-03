How Lionel Richie Really Feels About Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's Relationship

Lionel Richie has "accepted" daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick.
While the Grammy winner had his hesitations in the past about the romance, considering Sofia and Scott's 15-year age difference, a source tells E! News he's making "more of an effort" with the Flip It Like Disick star. In fact, Sofia, 21, and Scott, 36, recently spent Thanksgiving with the "Hello" singer.
"Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now," the insider tells E! News, adding that Sofia is "infatuated" with Scott. "They spent Thanksgiving with Lionel Richie and they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip."
"Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," the source shares. "Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott."
"He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything so he's trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship," the source adds. "They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott."
Sofia and Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, first sparked romance rumors in 2017. Amid the speculation, E! News chatted with Sofia about her dad's reaction to her dating life.
"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," the model said as her dad made a hand gesture behind her, which looked like a gun pointing at his head.
Months later, Lionel addressed the relationship again in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, "She's 19. When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
