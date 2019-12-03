How Lionel Richie Really Feels About Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's Relationship

Lionel Richie has "accepted" daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick.

While the Grammy winner had his hesitations in the past about the romance, considering Sofia and Scott's 15-year age difference, a source tells E! News he's making "more of an effort" with the Flip It Like Disick star. In fact, Sofia, 21, and Scott, 36, recently spent Thanksgiving with the "Hello" singer.

"Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now," the insider tells E! News, adding that Sofia is "infatuated" with Scott. "They spent Thanksgiving with Lionel Richie and they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip."

"Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," the source shares. "Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott."