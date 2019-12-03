Why Jason Momoa Just Called Out Chris Pratt—and His Water Bottle

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 3:34 PM

Jason Momoa, Chris Pratt

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

H20h no!

Earlier today, Chris Pratt took to Instagram and announced an exciting new project.

Just in time for the holiday season, the actor launched his very own Amazon storefront that features a variety of fitness essentials including his top picks of apparel, exercise equipment and electronics.

But while Chris was hanging out and posing at the gym, his former co-star Jason Momoa couldn't take his eyes off of one item. Yo Chris, are you holding a plastic water bottle on the treadmill?

"Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle," Jason wrote in the comments section via Comments By Celebs. "No single use plastic. Come on."

In Chris' defense, none of his products in the Chris Pratt Store are plastic water bottles. In fact, he recommends a GiiVEN 32 oz. reusable bottle for all your hydration needs.

Chris Pratt, Amazon

John Russo

But at the same time, Jason is passionate about ending the use of plastic water bottles. On Tuesday morning, the actor took to Instagram and shared his support for a bill currently in the works.

"Time to actively Turn Off the Tap—An Oʻahu with no single use plastic service wear is possible now—Bill 40 is ready for you to support one final time," he shared with his followers. "We get to make history. We get to lead the way."

We must admit Jason and Chris are old friends who go way back. In fact, they worked on The Lego Movie 2 that was released earlier this year.

Besides, Chris received plenty of praise—and jokes—from other familiar faces in Hollywood after the photo was posted.

"Is that a picture of me? Oh, wait. No, No it's not me. Common mistake," Sean Hayes joked online. Patrick Schwarzenegger replied, "Lookin ripped!"

As for Chris' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger? She commented with three heart emojis and "love it baby!"

Happy wife, happy life!

