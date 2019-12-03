Why Jason Momoa Just Called Out Chris Pratt—and His Water Bottle

H20h no!

Earlier today, Chris Pratt took to Instagram and announced an exciting new project.

Just in time for the holiday season, the actor launched his very own Amazon storefront that features a variety of fitness essentials including his top picks of apparel, exercise equipment and electronics.

But while Chris was hanging out and posing at the gym, his former co-star Jason Momoa couldn't take his eyes off of one item. Yo Chris, are you holding a plastic water bottle on the treadmill?

"Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle," Jason wrote in the comments section via Comments By Celebs. "No single use plastic. Come on."