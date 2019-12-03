If You Ever Wanted to See Armie Hammer Drink Milk Straight From a Goat, You're in Luck

Armie Hammer has done it all. He's played twins in The Social Network, he almost ate the peach in Call Me By Your Name and now he can say he drank straight from a goat's udder. Yep, you read that right.

In the below exclusive sneak peek from Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Hammer and the adventurer explore Sardinia…and the milk of a goat.

"This is a huge decision, man," Hammer says. Bear Grylls instructs the Golden Globe nominee on how to get the milk out, but Hammer is still not sure.

"You know, I climb an entire cliff, never done it before, feel a huge sense of accomplishment, we get up here, you tackle a goat and now I've got to suck on it," he says to Grylls. "You know what? I came this far. I'm going to do it. I mean, are we doing this?"