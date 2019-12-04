Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan's Holiday Hair Tips

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered how Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian keep their hair looking oh-so picture perfect? Chances are they've taken a beauty tip from celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan. When we're not stalking her Instagram for quick hair tips-and-tricks or daily beauty essentials, we're dying to know how she keeps celebrity clients'—Olivia Culpo, Lily Aldridge, Ashley Graham, Dove Cameron and Kerry Washington—hair looking fresh and flawless?

Lucky for us, the in-demand hairstylist teamed up with fan favorite brand Kitsch on a fun-meets-flirty hair accessory line suitably called Kitsch x Justine Marjan. With holiday party season on our minds, we sat down with the hair guru to reveal five of her go-to must-haves a quick zoosh for the gal-on-the-go!

From padded patent headbands to rhinestone bobby pins to scrunchies with chain detail, we've got the skinny on how to add some flair to your holiday hair. We'll be adding these items to our cart pronto!

Here are her five picks.