True Thompson's Pink Christmas Tree Is Guaranteed To Get You In the Holiday Spirit

Could she be any cuter?!

The queen of Christmas has arrived, and she's only one-years-old! The Kardashian family likes to do their holidays up in style, and when it comes to their kids, they make no exceptions. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the adorable way little True Thompson is getting in the holiday spirit.

"Merry Christmas everyone!!" Khloe captioned a pic of her daughter beside a pretty pink Christmas tree. "We started decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"

The mom-of-one isn't shy about posting sweet moments with her little girl. She recently shared a sweet moment kissing her baby girl between a sliding door on Thanksgiving. "Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" she captioned the adorable moment. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"