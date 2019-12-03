Donald Trump and Melania Join the Royal Family for Tea Amid NATO Summit

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump has arrived in London.

The President of the United States, who is currently overseas to attend a two-day NATO summit, met up with the royals on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Trump and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, enjoyed tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House. After greeting the Trumps, the foursome posed for photos together.

For the occasion, Melania donned a yellow Valentino cape coat (£4,600), featuring purple accents that matched her heels. Camilla also donned a cape for the meeting, pairing the jacket with a red dress. According to reports, the Trumps arrived at Clarence House just before 6 p.m., about 40 minutes after their expected arrival time.

This tea gathering occurred shortly before the Trumps arrived to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for a reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, which Prince Charles and Camilla attended as well.

Watch

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry in a Surprise Skype Session

Kate Middleton was also present at the reception at Buckingham Palace, donning a gorgeous green ensemble for the event. Prince William was not by his wife's side at the reception, as he's currently on a four-day tour of the Middle East.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Prince Charles

Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also absent from the event on Tuesday, as previously reported, the couple is currently taking a break from the spotlight.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in mid-November. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Harry and Meghan, who welcomed baby Archie Harrison in May, are believed to have spent time in the U.S. for Thanksgiving.

"As we record this, the Sussexes are away, they are on their break right up until Christmas," royal expert Omid Scobie recently said on The HeirPod podcast. "I understand that they celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely."

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince Charles , Donald Trump , Melania Trump , Royals , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.