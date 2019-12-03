Donald Trump and Melania Join the Royal Family for Tea Amid NATO Summit

Donald Trump has arrived in London.

The President of the United States, who is currently overseas to attend a two-day NATO summit, met up with the royals on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Trump and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, enjoyed tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House. After greeting the Trumps, the foursome posed for photos together.

For the occasion, Melania donned a yellow Valentino cape coat (£4,600), featuring purple accents that matched her heels. Camilla also donned a cape for the meeting, pairing the jacket with a red dress. According to reports, the Trumps arrived at Clarence House just before 6 p.m., about 40 minutes after their expected arrival time.

This tea gathering occurred shortly before the Trumps arrived to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for a reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, which Prince Charles and Camilla attended as well.