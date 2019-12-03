See Whitney Thore's Most Fabulous Moments With Fiancé Chase Severino

This news is nothing short of fabulous!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is engaged to her longtime love Chase Severino.

"Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us," the TLC reality star shared in a statement. "We can't wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris. It has truly been a dream."

As you likely could have guessed, the special proposal happened in the city of lights. But it's just one of the romantic moments this couple has shared during their relationship.