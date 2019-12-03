Do You Have Room in Your Life for a New TV Show About a Royal Named Queen Elizabeth?

Did you really think Queen Elizabeth II would have all the TV fun? Starz is getting into the royal drama game with Becoming Elizabeth, a new series about Queen Elizabeth I when she was just Elizabeth Tudor, the future Queen of England.

The new series received a straight-to-series order of eight episodes. Anya Reiss will serve as head writer and executive producer on the show that will feature an all-female writing staff. George Ormond and George Farber are also executive producers.

"The world of Becoming Elizabeth is visceral and dangerous — judgments are rendered quickly and no one is safe," Jeffrey A. Hirsch, CEO of Starz, said in a statement. "This series explores the Tudor Reign and young Elizabeth, who would become England's 'Gloriana' and one of history's most dynamic figures, through a new lens which we think viewers will find highly engaging."