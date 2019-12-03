Bachelor Nation's Evan Bass Agrees to Pay $150,000 Over "Deceptive" Erectile Dysfunction Ads

Evan Bass is being ordered to pay a great deal of money over "deceptive" advertisements.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who met wife Carly Waddell on the dating series, is an erectile dysfunction specialist in Tennessee. According to documents obtained by E! News, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a complaint against Bass and his men's clinic in or to "protect consumers and the integrity of the commercial marketplace" in the state.

"This lawsuit is based exclusively on Defendants' deceptive entrepreneurial, commercial, or business activities, and is not a health care liability or personal injury action," the docs note, also adding that Bass and his clinic had been provided with "at least 10 days" notice of the State's intention to "institute legal proceedings against them."

It's alleged in the docs that Bass and his clinic "sold erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and other men's sexual function treatments" in the state of Tennessee "through multiple widely-disseminated, deceptive marketing campaigns."