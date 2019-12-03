My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Thore Is Engaged to Chase Severino

Love is in the air! My Big Fat Fabulous star Whitney Thore is engaged to boyfriend Chase Severino.

The TLC star announced the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday morning, revealing Severino popped the question back in October in an idyllic locale. As she shared in her caption, "Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I'm quite possibly the happiest woman alive. It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!"

Fans of Shore will recall that her love hasn't been featured on her reality show just yet, but he has had an active presence on her social media. In a statement from TLC, however, the 35-year-old star did reveal that her and Severino's love story will be documented on the show's upcoming sixth season, which starts up Jan. 7. "Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us," Shore said.