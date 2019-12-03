Kendall Jenner's Alleged Home Intruder Arrested For Trespassing

John Photography/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner's safety has been threatened.
Late Monday night, a man named Richard Eggers was arrested for trespassing on the 24-year-old's California property, E! News can confirm. Eggers allegedly scaled the fence of her Hollywood Hills home and began making his way toward her house. Thankfully, the reality star is OK, E! News has learned. The intruder was not near her home and her great security team was able to catch him.
Back in September, according to TMZ, Eggers had been spotted on Jenner's security cameras, but he had run away before her team was able to catch him.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Jenner has had to deal with intruders. Back in 2016, a 25-year-old man was arrested for stalking after he was found standing in her driveway waiting for her to arrive home.
"I, literally, once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week," she previously said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Some show up at my house, every single day."
Two years later, in October 2018, she was granted a restraining order against alleged stalker John Ford, who had trespassed on her property four times in three months. "As a result of Mr. Ford's repeated stalking," she said in documents obtained by E! News, "I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress."
By June 2019, Ford, a Canadian citizen, had been deported.
For her part, Jenner blames the attacks partially on TMZ.
"How do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?" she previously tweeted. "Cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself."
