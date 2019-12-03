Jersey Shore Turns 10: See How the Cast Celebrated

On December 3, 2009 viewers first met Snooki, The Situation, DJ Pauly D, JWoww, Angelina, Sammi Sweetheart and the nickname-less Vinny, Ronnie and Angelina when Jersey Shore premiered on MTV. Originally meant to be a VH1 competition show called Guidos with an all-male cast, MTV's Jersey Shore left—and is still making—an impact on pop culture.

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese are still fist-pumping on MTV in Jersey Shore Family Vacation and their many spinoffs. To celebrate, MTV gathered the extended Jersey Shore family for a photo up, see that below, and explore Jersey Shore's long-lasting impact with us below.