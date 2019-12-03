Jersey Shore Turns 10: See How the Cast Celebrated

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 6:16 AM

Jersey Shore

MTV

On December 3, 2009 viewers first met Snooki, The Situation, DJ Pauly D, JWoww, Angelina, Sammi Sweetheart and the nickname-less Vinny, Ronnie and Angelina when Jersey Shore premiered on MTV. Originally meant to be a VH1 competition show called Guidos with an all-male cast, MTV's Jersey Shore left—and is still making—an impact on pop culture.

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese are still fist-pumping on MTV in Jersey Shore Family Vacation and their many spinoffs. To celebrate, MTV gathered the extended Jersey Shore family for a photo up, see that below, and explore Jersey Shore's long-lasting impact with us below.

Photos

The Cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Major Life Changes

Jersey Shore birthed the following: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (now in its third season), Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (a dating competition series), Cooking in the Crib with Snooki and Joey (a YouTube series featuring Snooki and pal Joey Camasta), The Show with Vinny (a hybrid talk and reality show), Snooki & JWoww (a look into the lives of the two best friends for four seasons), The Pauly D Project (a look at Pauly's life and adventures as a DJ in Las Vegas), and an upcoming series about Vinny and Pauly in Las Vegas living it up.

Jersey Shore Cast

Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV

Jersey Shore also inspired a number of adaptations, both in the US and abroad. There's Floribama Shore, which is still airing in the US, Geordie Shore in the UK, Spain's Gandia Shore, Poland's Warsaw Shore, Acapulco Shore in Mexico and Super Shore in Europe.

In addition to the many projects, Jersey Shore has also gifted the following terms to our everyday lexicon: GTL (gym, tan, laundry), T-shirt time, FTD (fresh to death), beat up the beat (Vinny's iconic dance), blast in a glass (a person who is an all-around good time) and of course, "cabs are here."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for new episodes. Floribama Shore airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.

