Eva Longoria Slams "Toxic Workplace Culture" After Gabrielle Union's AGT Firing

In the report, Jay Leno was accused of making an "offensive" joke during the show. According to Variety, Union expressed concern over the joke and allegedly urged producers to report it to human resources. The publication, citing "several insiders," claimed the issue of reporting the incident to HR was noted to an NBC executive on set; however, the matter was allegedly never taken to the department.

In addition, Variety, citing sources, claimed Union and Hough were given "excessive notes" on their physical appearances. According to the publication, sources alleged Union was told her hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience. However, Hough denied receiving notes on her appearance in a statement to Variety.

"America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show," NBC and series producer Fremantle said in a statement to the outlet. "The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

In a separate statement, NBC and America's Got Talent production companies Fremantle and Syco said they "remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture."

"We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate," they added.