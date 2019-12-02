Let's Talk About Baby Yoda Sipping Soup on The Mandalorian

Would he drink it with one hand?? Sipping it a little bit??

That's got to be the cutest set of questions any director has ever had, and the cuteness in that interview didn't stop there. Howard cited working with Baby Yoda as the biggest "pinch me" moment of directing the episode.

"He is the light of all of our lives; it's so exhilarating to be able to share my love and obsession with him with others," she said.

Her first interaction with Baby Yoda, who is part puppet, part CGI, was when the crew was trying to figure out exactly how much puppet Baby Yoda can do.

"I had worked with the same puppeteering folks on Terminator and Jurassic, so we spent a lot of time playing with the puppet, we wanted to use it as much as possible rather than relying on CG. I wonder if Baby can walk? Can Baby reach for things? Can Baby articulate with its hands?" she said. "And because of the fact there were other kids in the episode, we could lean into his earnest cuteness and those scenes might have otherwise felt put on. But we know it was OK if Baby is cute right now."

If you ask us, it is always OK if Baby Yoda is cute right now.