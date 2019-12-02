Everything We Know About Gabrielle Union's America's Got Talent Exit

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of TIME'S UP Now, has also issued a statement on Union's departure from the show.

"Gabrielle Union's experience at 'America's Got Talent' is exemplary of the double bind that black women face at work. Not only did Union reportedly endure and witness racist and inappropriate behavior – including racially-insensitive comments and excessive criticism about her physical appearance – but it also appears she was punished for speaking out: the company labeled her as 'difficult' before ousting her from the show altogether," the statement reads. "Union's story is deeply troubling on its own, but her experience is particularly problematic because it follows a pattern of NBCUniversal protecting the careers of powerful men at the expense of women who speak out."

"Union's experience shows that NBCUniversal still has a lot of work to do to change its culture so discrimination, harassment, and retaliation are no longer tolerated at the company. Building a culture of safety and equity requires continuous, intentional work sustained over a long period of time – even when a company isn't in the throes of a crisis," the statement continues. "Ensuring people of all kinds are respected and supported at work is critical for any company, but especially a media company like NBC that has such an outsized influence in our culture and in our lives."

Former AGT judge Howard Stern also shared his thoughts on Union and Hough's exit, as well as his thoughts on Cowell, during his SiriusXM radio show Monday.

"How is it that Simon Cowell has orchestrated this?" Stern said, via Variety. "He sets it up that the men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are."